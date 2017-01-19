Preps continue in Washington on the eve of the inauguration

WASHINGTON, DC (WSPA) – Tens of thousands have made their way to the nation’s capital to witness history.

The scene is set for Donald Trump’s inauguration Friday at noon when he will be sworn in as the nation’s 45th President.

When the National Mall fills with people, Donald Trump will be cheered on by hundreds of thousands of people who have supported him every step of the way.

While outside the secure area, protesters will continue to challenge many of the same issues raised in the campaign.

“We felt like it was an historic moment in America’s history to have someone like trump to represent us,” said Cathy Williams from Texas.

But even here the deep partisan resentments that divided Americans during the campaign remain close to the surface. With most saying they wouldn’t have come if Hillary Clinton had won.

Still, many are angry at Democratic members of Congress who will boycott the Trump inauguration.

Small groups of protesters gathered just outside the secure perimeter of the National Mall while a larger march of anti-Trump demonstrators plan to gather the day after the inauguration.

Few seem interested in changing minds.

“We don’t have to be on the same page. I woke up after Obama was inaugurated an I wasn’t on the same page for 8 years,” said Ashley Haden.

Another common thread at the inauguration is that many believe America is divided because of the media.

“I’m just sick of the media and the negativity,” said Adam Patterson of Connecticut.