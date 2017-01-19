Man calls 911 to report his weed was stolen in TN

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man called the E-911 Center to report his weed had been stolen late Wednesday morning.

Clarksville police said the 23-year-old told officers he is selling drugs to support his girlfriend and unborn child.

Authorities were dispatched to his home about 11:50 a.m. to investigate after he reported someone stole $200 worth of marijuana.

The man reportedly explained to officers he had agreed to meet a man on Beech Street to sell him one ounce of marijuana, but the transaction did not go as planned.

He said the suspect took the weed and warned him not to stop him or else he would shoot. The victim feared he really had a gun.

Police said the suspect is described as a black man between 20 and 25 years old who is 5 feet 8 inches tall and was wearing a blue hooded sweatshirt and dark jeans. He also had a scruffy beard.

“He asked me what would happen in court if the thief is caught. I explained that I really doubt they will give him back 200 dollars’ worth of marijuana,” said Officer Darren Koski.

Several officers searched the area without locating anyone matching the suspect’s description.

Koski added, “[He] said that everybody told him not to report it, but he really wanted the police to know that he was robbed. Now we know.”