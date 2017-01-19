Todd Kohlhepp’s attorney waives first appearance

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Todd Kohlhepp had a scheduled first appearance hearing on Thursday, but his attorney waived their right to appearance.

This is a first court date for anyone with General Sessions charges.

Todd Kohlhepp is facing several charges including murder and kidnapping for the deaths of 7 people and for restraining Kala Brown on his property in Woodruff.

The first appearance is usually known as a “roll call” hearing which is set within 45 days of an arrest. The purpose of the hearing is to make sure the suspect has access to a lawyer and that the suspect will appear for a trial.

Because Kohlhepp remains in the detention center on no bond, he could not attend this hearing, as they do not bring inmates to these hearings.

Kohlhepp’s attorney also waived his right to appearance.

His next court date will be on March 6th for the General Sessions charges.

Kohlhepp is currently being represented by the South Carolina Capital Indigent Defense lawyer Shane Goranson. The court has not decided whether to set aside assets to pay for his defense.

The solicitor’s office is still deciding whether or not to seek the death penalty against Kohlhepp.





