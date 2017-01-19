Tucker Hipps witness ordered to be deposed

A key witness in the Tucker Hipps civil case, is being ordered to be deposed.

Hipps died while on a run with a his fraternity at Clemson University in September of 2014.

In a personal injury lawsuit, the Hipps family is suing Thomas Carter King, Campbell T. Starr, Samuel Quillen Carney, South Carolina Beta Chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon, Sigma Phi Epsilon Fraternity, Inc., and Clemson University.

Defendants King, Starr, and Carney filed a motion in early January, asking why a main witness in the case, Edwin Griffith, has not been ordered to be deposed in the case.

Those defendants held a hearing Thursday morning to see if a judge believed Griffin should be held in contempt of court, if he refuses a deposition.

The judge ordered for Griffin to be deposed within 20 days.

Cindy Hipps says, “in all of my conversations with the Oconee County Sheriff, he said he believed that Griffin’s testimony and that his words add weight to their case.”

If Griffin does avoids being deposed, a bench warrant will be issued for his arrest.

To read that order, click here: tucker-hipps-order