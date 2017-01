VIDEO credit: JD Robinson

ANDERSON CO., SC (WSPA) – A suspect led deputies on a chase after a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

They say one of their patrol vehicles caught on fire at the scene, probably due to tall grass in the area.

The chase ended on Mimosa Trail in Anderson.

The man ran from the scene but was quickly caught.

Deputies say charges are pending against the driver for failure to stop, driving under suspension, and DUI.