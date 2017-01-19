Woman drove 91mph in snow storm to get new car stereo say police

By Published:
Anastacia E. Hocking (Photo courtesy New Hampshire State Patrol)
Anastacia E. Hocking (Photo courtesy New Hampshire State Patrol)

CONCORD, NH (WSPA) – A New Hampshire woman is accused of driving 91 mph in a snowstorm so she could make an appointment to get a new car stereo.

Anastacia E. Hocking, 21, of Laconia was charged with reckless driving by New Hampshire State Police. An officer says Hocking was traveling on Interstate 93 – which was covered in snow and slush – at 91 miles per hour Wednesday morning.

Hocking told the trooper she was speeding because she was late for an appointment to have a new car stereo installed according to police. She was driving a 2008 Saturn Astra.

An arraignment is scheduled for her in March. A reckless driving conviction carries a fine of up to $1,000 and a minimum 60-day loss of license.

 

 

