Woman gets 4 years in jail for biting off officer’s ear

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts woman who bit off a portion of a rookie police officer’s ear during her arrest outside a bar has been sentenced to four years in jail.
The Boston Herald reports that 19-year-old Emma Wiley was sentenced Wednesday after pleading guilty to assault and battery on a police officer and mayhem.
The Marblehead woman was also sentenced to three years of probation.
Prosecutors say Patrolwoman Jessica Rondinelli responded to reports of a fight outside a Salem bar in August. While Rondinelli was putting the Wiley in a cruiser, Wiley bit off a piece of the officer’s ear. Doctors were unable to re-attach it. Rondinelli had been on the force for just a few weeks.
Wiley’s lawyer says his client has mental health issues and feels “sincere remorse.”
___
Information from: Boston Herald, http://www.bostonherald.com
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
More stories you may like on 7News
“Operation Real-Time” deterring potentially violent Upstate felons says US Attorney
Around 10 Upstate felons that were arrested for having a gun illegally were convicted in federal court just this week. It is part of “Operat…
Guilty plea in explosions at Gaffney car washes
Chesnee Car Wash was damaged in Oct. 2014. Oasis Car Wash was damaged in July, 2015.
VIDEO: Police chase in Anderson Co., deputy’s car catches fire
A suspect led deputies on a chase after a deputy tried to pull him over for a traffic violation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Army National Guard Humvee stolen from SC armory
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they are looking for information regarding a Humvee missing from the SC Army National Guard Armo…
Body found in woods in Pickens Co.
Deputies are investigating a possible connection between the deceased and a man reported missing in November.