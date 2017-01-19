Woman held at gunpoint, beaten over alleged affair says report

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A woman was accused of an affair and held at gunpoint and beaten with a broom by the man’s girlfriend, according to a Spartanburg Police report.

Police say they got a call about a disturbance with weapons on Watkins Cr. on 1/18.

The victim says she was invited to the home by her friend, Amber Dawkins.

She says Dawkins pointed a gun at her head at questioned her about having an affair with her boyfriend.

The victim said Dawkins called in her boyfriend and two other men.

Dawkins started yelling at the boyfriend with the gun still pointed at the woman.

The boyfriend grabbed the gun and went outside.

The victim says Dawkins grabbed a broom and starting beating her with it.

Ran from the home and contacted police.

Police say Dawkins told them she invited the victim over to the house. She said she was upset because she found text messages between the victim and boyfriend on his phone that indicated they were having an affair.

Dawkins said she confronted the woman about the messages and she wanted to leave.

She said she walked in front of the door and said she wasn’t going anywhere.

Dawkins says the woman pushed her and the started to fight.

She says the fight ended up on the floor and she grabbed a broom and started hitting her.

Police say the victim had bruises and cuts, but refused medical treatment.

Amber Nicole Dawkins, 27, of Spartanburg has been charged with kidnapping, pointing and presenting a firearm, first-degree assault and battery, domestic violence high and aggravated, and other crimes.