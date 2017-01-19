Younger siblings are the most funny and laid-back people, new study reveals

(WSPA) Being the youngest siblings has it’s advantages. According to a new a study by international market research firm Yougov, it turns out that the youngest child of the family is a funnier and more laid back person than their brothers and sisters.

The company spoke to 1,800 British adults and asked them to rate their personality traits along with their siblings. They found that older children rated themselves as responsible and family orientated. While the youngest siblings rated themselves as laid back and funny. For the complete article click on the link below:

http://www.goodtoknow.co.uk/family/547899/younger-siblings-are-funny-and-laid-back

