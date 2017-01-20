4 charged in connection to Greenville car break-ins

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Police say four people have been charged in connection with car break-ins last month in Greenville, and two of them are at large and wanted.

Several cars were broken into at 101 Verdae Blvd. and 721 Cleveland St. on Dec. 20, according to police.

After a month-long investigation, Greenville police has obtained charges for 14 autobreakings, 28 counts of conspiracy, 7 counts of enhanced larceny and 7 counts of petit larceny.

Detectives pieced together several leads earlier this week and charged four people.

Kenneth Jackson, 36, and Ashley Hurt, 23, are each charged with 7 counts of autobreakings, 7 counts of conspiracy, and 7 counts of enhanced petit larceny.

Police say Jackson is in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges, while Hurt is still at large.

Skylyne Morales, 33, has been charged with 7 counts of conspiracy.

Kierra Jackson, 23, is also charged with 7 counts of conspiracy and is at large.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Hurt and Jackson are asked to call the Greenville Police Department at (864) 271-5333.