ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate farm will find out today if it won a national competition.

Split Creek Farm in Anderson is a finalist in the 2017 Good Food Awards. It was chosen from almost 2,060 entrants for feta cheese.

The competition isn’t just based on taste. Relationships between the farmer and animals are also considered.

The 35-acre goat farm has won several goat and cheese competitions in years past.

The results are expected to be announced Friday night.

