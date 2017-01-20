Deputies investigate car theft at second Upstate gym

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) — Days before a man’s car was stolen while he worked out, deputies say another car was stolen from the parking lot of an Upstate gym.

On Jan. 13, Greenwood County Sheriff’s Office responded to Planet Fitness at 542 Bypass 72.

Deputies say three females walked into the gym and one asked to use the restroom.

Two suspects went to the restroom while one stood by the board that people hang their keys on. They left with the victim’s keys and took his car.

The 2005 Chrysler 500 was recovered by Anderson City Police.

It’s similar to an incident at the Planet Fitness on East Main Street in Spartanburg.

Related story: Car parked outside Spartanburg gym stolen while owner works out

A man’s car was stolen while he worked out Tuesday afternoon at the gym. Two females entered the gym and tried to use an inactive membership card, according to an incident report. One suspect was seen on video reaching for the key rack before they left the gym and took a 2008 Chevy Impala.