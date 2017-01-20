Emily’s Events: What’s happening Jan. 21-22

If you’ve ever wanted to learn how to swing dance you have your chance this weekend. Upstate Swing Dance Events is hosting its Saturday Night Swing tomorrow at 7PM. From 7 until 8 they’ll have a lesson, followed by an open dance until 11PM. They’re located at 156 Landmark Drive in Taylors. They host this event the third Saturday of every month. All levels are welcome, and there’s an $8 cover charge.

https://www.facebook.com/events/288390884896693/

Brewery 85 is kicking off the Toasty Farmer starting tomorrow. It’s a series of indoor farmers’ markets that they’ll host sporadically through winter and early spring. Not only can you shop from local vendors, but they’ll have food trucks, live music and craft beer as well. That’s happening tomorrow from 11AM until 2PM. They’re located at 6 Whitlee Court in Greenville.

http://brewery85.com/2017/01/04/press-release-toasty-farmer-series/

If you’re looking for something to do on Sunday, head over to Birds Fly South Brewery for their Jazz Brunch. That’s in Greenville at 1320 Hampton Ave. Ext. and it’s happening from 2PM until 4PM. They’ll have live music from Reed Miller, a food truck and drinks.

http://bfsbeer.com/