Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer

GREER, SC (WSPA) – A Greenville County deputy is in the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy in an unmarked car was responding to a call with his lights and sirens on when he was involved in a crash shortly after 9:00pm.

The deputy was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It is not known if anyone else was injured in the crash.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

