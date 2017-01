GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – SC Highway Patrol is asking for your help to find a car in a fatal hit and run.

They say a pedestrian was killed and the vehicle ran from the scene.

It happened on Highway 81 (Anderson Rd.) and South Washing St. in Greenville.

VEHICLE:

Blue car

Possibly 4 doors

Could have damage to right front passenger side.

Was traveling North when the accident happened.

Call 864-41-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.