Hometown Spotlight: City of Pickens

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
WSPA
WSPA

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Each week, 7 News highlights small towns in the Carolinas that have so many special things to show. We are in Pickens for this week’s Hometown Spotlight series.

Several events are happening in the city this weekend.

Traditional musicians from the area join to celebrate the new year and their mountain culture near Hagood Mill. 

Bluegrass bands play and tell stories about settlers living there a long time ago. 

Pickens is also working to bring new businesses downtown with its Mainstreet Challenge. 

The Pickens Revitalization Association is also committed to bringing a fresh new look to the city and its surrounding parks and community areas. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s