Hometown Spotlight: City of Pickens

PICKENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Each week, 7 News highlights small towns in the Carolinas that have so many special things to show. We are in Pickens for this week’s Hometown Spotlight series.

Several events are happening in the city this weekend.

Traditional musicians from the area join to celebrate the new year and their mountain culture near Hagood Mill.

Bluegrass bands play and tell stories about settlers living there a long time ago.

Pickens is also working to bring new businesses downtown with its Mainstreet Challenge.

The Pickens Revitalization Association is also committed to bringing a fresh new look to the city and its surrounding parks and community areas.