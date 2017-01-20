How to get the best deal on a TV this month

ORANGE, Conn. (WTNH) — Pretty soon we will know who’s playing in the Super Bowl but do you know what TV you’ll be watching it on? This is a popular time of year to spring for that big screen you’ve been wanting, but before you do, we are helping you stretch your dollar to get you the best deal.

You’ll find TVs on sale everywhere right now, just be careful not to jump into something for the game without researching what you may need the rest of the year. When it comes to buying TVs late January as we approach the Super Bowl is the time to get the lowest price. Retailers know you may be looking to upgrade before you host a Super Bowl crowd but Best Buy’s Dylan Barreto says you also need to remember to consider your needs the rest of the year.

“With the big game coming up, these TVs are investments. So, when you get a TV you want to make sure you’re getting it for the long haul. You don’t have to worry about coming back or getting anything that you shouldn’t have gotten when you came in the first time,” said Best Buy’s Dylan Barreto.

Here are some questions to consider before you buy:

Does the special low price mean all sales are final? What’s the return policy?

Does the TV’s size and weight work with where you want to keep it in your home?

Does it have the input/output capabilities you need for your accessories? Super discounted TVs may mean fewer bells and whistles you don’t think about until it comes time to attach that game console.

If you are set on getting something new, Barreto says they’ve got deals for just about anyone’s budget.

“If you are looking for 65 inch TVs you have the Sony 930D, the LG OLED that are running pretty good sales and like I said, those $200 TVs if you’re looking for a 50 or 48, something like that, are all available,” Barreto said.

Or if moneys tight sound bars are also discounted right now. Might be a nice way to bring a new experience to the TV you have now. Consumer Reports released what they found to be the best TVs for your money.