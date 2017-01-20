Husband & wife corner burglary suspect in driveway in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG CO., SC (WSPA) – A husband and wife cornered a burglary suspect after they found her in their outbbuilding, according to a report.

Deputies says she told them she was looking for money but was only going to borrow it.

WHAT HAPPENED?

Deputies say they responded to a disturbance with weapons call on Chapel Dr.

When they got there a man said he got a call from his daughter that told him there was a car behind his property.

She said someone in a red shirt was walking behind the house and towards the outbuilding.

The man said he looked into his outbuilding and found a woman looking around with a flashlight.

He confronted her and she tried to leave, but he and his wife cornered her in the driveway so she couldn’t leave.

The man said he looked inside a trailer on the property and saw wet footprints too.

THE SUSPECT

The suspect. Ashley German said she was in the area looking for places to rent.

She said she got her car stuck behind the trailer and ran out of gas.

She said she started knocking on doors for help, but no one answered.

It started to rain so she moved onto the porch.

Deputies say she had a flashlight and a padlock the man said belonged on the outbuilding.

When deputies asked her why she had it, she said she had one just like it and picked it up off the ground.

She did admit to looking inside the outbuilding, but said she never went inside.

She said she was looking for money and that she planned on only borrowing and replacing it, according to the report.

German has been charged with burglary.