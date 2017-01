GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies are looking for a man they say stole a large stainless steel industrial oven from the Montebello Pandaeria Taqueria in Greenville County.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the suspect took the Bakers Pride commercial oven from the restaurant on White Horse Road on January 11.

Investigators say the suspect put the oven in the back of a Ford F-150 pickup truck before leaving the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 864-23-CRIME.