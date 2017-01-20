Man wanted for assault in Anderson Co. shooting

WSPA Staff Published:
Timothy Hunter (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
Timothy Hunter (Source: Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Deputies are searching for a suspect accused of shooting at a man outside a store.

Timothy Donnell Hunter is wanted by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office for second-degree assault and battery.

Hunter intentionally shot at a man in the parking lot of the Goodwill Store on South Main Street in Anderson on Nov. 20, according to deputies.

The bullet grazed the victim’s leg.

Hunter, 21, is described as 6 feet 2 inches, 177 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Hunter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 260-4400 or Crime Stoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

