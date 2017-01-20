Motorcyclist killed in Anderson Co. crash

ANDERSON COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – A motorcyclist has died from his injuries after a crash on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson County.

According to Highway Patrol, the 55-year-old man was thrown from his motorcycle after hitting a car that was trying to turn left on to the road from a driveway.

The 22-year-old driver of that car was not injured and was cited for Failure to Yield.

Highway Patrol says the motorcycle driver was not wearing a helmet and died at the hospital.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

