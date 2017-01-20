SC International Auto Show Drives into TD Convention Center

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
Vehicles displayed at the 2017 SC International Auto Show (WSPA).
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) — Cars, trucks and SUVs have rolled into the Upstate for the SC International Auto Show.

The event starts Friday and continues through Sunday at the TD Convention Center.

People can see and test drive dozens of the latest models. Along with the new, classic and custom autos are on display.

The auto show is from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the TD Convention Center at One Exposition Avenue in Greenville.

Admission is $8 for adults. Seniors (62 and over) and military service members (with any DOD ID) can purchase tickets for $5. Children 12 and under are admitted free.

Click here for more information.

