Spartanburg City Councilwoman Jan Scalisi dies after battle with cancer

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — Spartanburg City Councilwoman Jan Scalisi passed away Thursday night, city officials confirmed.

Scalisi represented District 2 for five years.

She battled an aggressive form of cancer that she was diagnosed with last August, according to a statement from the city. She was 61.

Scalisi ran for office and was elected in 2011. At the time, she told the Herald-Journal newspaper that she wanted residents to better understand city services and let people know that the city she represented was a terrific place.

Scalisi was re-elected in 2015.

Mayor Junie White released the following statement:

“Today is a sad day. On behalf of her colleagues on City Council and the entire City team, I want to extend our sympathy to Jan Scalisi’s family and friends. And Jan Scalisi certainly had a lot of friends. Jan loved Spartanburg, and she loved serving the people of this community. She was an engaged City Council member, and took her job serving the people of Spartanburg as a member of City Council seriously. She would spend hours pouring over the City budget and carefully studying and considering different policy options. While she had firm convictions, she also had the ability to approach issues with an open mind. She would listen to all viewpoints and believed everyone should have a voice and be heard. We will miss her terribly, but at this time I take comfort in knowing that our community is a better place because of Jan Scalisi.”

According to a statement issued by the city, Scalisi supported the Northside Initiative, streetscaping and investments in downtown infrastructure.

She served on the boards of the Carolina Foothills Artisan Center, New Day Clubhouse, and Handicapped Athletes Learning To Enjoy Riding (HALTER), and was volunteered for the Miss South Carolina Pageant and the Hub City Bookshop.

Funeral services have not been finalized as of Friday morning.