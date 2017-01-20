Spartanburg students watch inauguration

Pine Street Elementary School students watch inauguration
Pine Street Elementary School students watch inauguration

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – Many students in Spartanburg were able to see the inauguration from their classrooms this morning.

At Pine Street Elementary School, the students were excited to watch the history happening for themselves.

Assistant Principal Dennis Regnier says for many of the fifth grade students, it was their first time to see the presidential transition.

“It’s kind of a neat opportunity for the children to be able to witness this,” Regnier explained. “The last time, they were too young to know or remember and so this is a great way for them to just be a witness to history.”

Regnier says the students have been learning about how government works in their social studies classes.

 

 

