SWAT team called for woman barricaded in Greenville Co. home, deputies say

WSPA Staff Published: Updated:
SWAT scene near Staunton Bridge Road

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – SWAT teams have been called to a scene where a woman has barricaded herself inside her home near Staunton Bridge Road, according to Greenville County deputies.

The Sheriff’s Department says they received a call about a woman making threats to her own life just before 6:00pm.

Deputies say a negotiator is talking with the woman.

It is not known if the woman has a weapon but deputies suspect that she may have a gun.

7News has a crew headed to the scene. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

