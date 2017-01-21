14-year-old hit by car while driving golf cart

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) was dispatched to an accident involving a car and a golf cart just after 6p.m. on Canal Road in Williamsburg County.

Lance Corporal Davis Jones says the driver of the golf cart was a 14 year old male. The child was taken to McLeod Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car did not have any injuries.

SCHP does not have anymore information at this time.

