14-year-old hit by car while driving golf cart

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) was dispatched to an accident involving a car and a golf cart just after 6p.m. on Canal Road in Williamsburg County.

Lance Corporal Davis Jones says the driver of the golf cart was a 14 year old male. The child was taken to McLeod Hospital with serious injuries.

The driver of the car did not have any injuries.

SCHP does not have anymore information at this time.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…