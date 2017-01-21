3-year-old girl killed at gym after equipment falls on her

WNCT Published:
Credit: WNCT
Credit: WNCT

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, M.I. (WNCT) – A three-year-old girl was killed Friday in Michigan after a piece of gym equipment fell on her.

It is not clear what that equipment was. Police called it a “table-type piece of equipment” that was attached to a wall.

It happened at a daycare program that operates out of a building rented from a church. The gym had been inspected by state officials in 2015, with no violations found.

Police believe it was a freak accident.

“They were engaged in some type of recess or activities within the gymnasium. A mechanism that’s equipped inside the gymnasium failed at some point,” said Lt. Mark Meyers. “That’s what we’re investigating, and a child was injured due to it, and those injuries turned out to be fatal.”

Several children and teachers witnessed the accident.

