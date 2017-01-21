3-year-old girl killed at gym after equipment falls on her

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, M.I. (WNCT) – A three-year-old girl was killed Friday in Michigan after a piece of gym equipment fell on her.

It is not clear what that equipment was. Police called it a “table-type piece of equipment” that was attached to a wall.

It happened at a daycare program that operates out of a building rented from a church. The gym had been inspected by state officials in 2015, with no violations found.

Police believe it was a freak accident.

“They were engaged in some type of recess or activities within the gymnasium. A mechanism that’s equipped inside the gymnasium failed at some point,” said Lt. Mark Meyers. “That’s what we’re investigating, and a child was injured due to it, and those injuries turned out to be fatal.”

Several children and teachers witnessed the accident.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…