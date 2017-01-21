92 percent of Americans enjoy popcorn, survey shows

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — According to a survey by National Today, 92 percent of Americans enjoy popcorn.

When did popcorn become such a part of American culture? 

The exact date pinpointing when popcorn popped to stardom in the U.S. varies. Some say it became popular around the 1900s when it was sold on street corners as ‘pearls.’ Others say it rose to prominence during World War II when sugar rations made candy and other snack foods hard to attain.

Even theater owners initially were against serving popcorn on the premises for reasons like requiring expensive changes such as installing outside vents to get rid of ‘popcorn odors’ from the building.

With the start of the Depression, however, popcorn became one of the few luxuries that people could afford, forcing theater owners to start selling the kernels.

Since then, with the evolution of movies and the invention of the microwave, popcorn has become well-ingrained into American culture as a fast and healthy treat (if not doused in butter, of course!).

Researchers asked 1,000 Americans about their popcorn preferences.

Here’s what they found out:

Top 5 Most Popular Popcorn Flavors

  1. Classic Butter and Salt (73 percent)
  2. Cheese (37 percent)
  3. Caramel (32 percent)
  4. Garlic Salt (15 percent)
  5. Chocolate (14 percent)

Top 5 Occasions To Eat Popcorn

  1. At the movie theater (63 percent)
  2. When watching TV or movies (62 percent)
  3. Late-night snack (30 percent)
  4. As an easy snack for when I get home (22 percent)
  5. At the office as a light snack (13 percent)

Top 3 Favorite Popcorn Brands

  1. Orville Redenbacher (53 percent)
  2. Pop Secret (42 percent)
  3. Act II (34 percent)

