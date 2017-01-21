At least 1 dead after shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON CO., S.C. (WSPA) – At least one person is dead after a shooting that happened on Hamlin Road, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

A call came in at about 7:50 p.m. Saturday.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.

We have a crew on the scene.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

