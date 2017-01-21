Cat becomes midwife and lookout for new mama goat

JACKSON COUNTY, W. Va. (WFLA) — A pregnant goat in West Virginia had one of the most unusual birth coaches — a male cat named Pretty Boy.

The two were inseparable as Copper prepared to deliver her babies and their story began trending all over social media.

Pretty boy slept with the soon to be mom every night. Even during the delivery, pretty boy massaged Copper through her contractions.

Copper now has three adorable baby goats, one girl and two boys. Operation Fancy Free said the little ones love having pretty boy around.

Pretty boy diligently watches over the baby goats, while still keeping the mama goat company.

The farm told us that Copper and her kids are doing very well, getting stronger by the day.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for more trending and social media stories.

