Family seeks answers after deadly hit-and-run remains unsolved

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – An Upstate family is still looking for answers after a deadly hit and run that remains unsolved. It happened on Anderson road in Greenville right before the New Year.

It’s still hard for Paula Carson to stand near the flowers and balloons marking where her sister was killed.

“She didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Carson. “She was a really good person: sweet, caring, kind, giving.”

South Carolina Highway Patrol says 58-year-old Pamela Carson was hit by a car around 11:00 p.m. on December 30th.

Carson says she was devastated. “My son and my daughter had to come get me from work so you can imagine,” she said. She says Carson was hit while crossing Anderson Road at South Washington Avenue to go home after leaving the gas station.

Now three weeks later, the family still has no answers.

“It’s frustrating you know.. Just.. Not knowing,” said Carson.

Highway patrol released a picture of a car they’re looking for. It’s blue with possibly four doors and potential damage to the right front and passenger side.

“This family is a forgiving family,” said Freedom Fighters of Upstate SC Founder, Traci Fant. “But the thing about it is they need to know who to forgive and why.”

Freedom Fighters of Upstate SC is offering a $500 reward for information in the case.

“We’re willing to pay 500 dollars or more to help this family get closure,” said Fant. “That could’ve been anyone and it still can. We need to get drivers like this off the streets.”

As for the driver or anyone who knows who was behind the wheel Carson has this message: “Have a heart. Come forward. She had children, she had a family.”

Anyone with information about this collision or about the vehicle of interest, contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000 (option 1) or 1-800-768-1503, or you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Remember you can remain anonymous.