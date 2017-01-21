Fire claims Greenwood Co. home

WSPA Staff Published:
greenwood-county-house-fire

Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning.

According to crews at the scene, a 911 call for the fire came in at 7 a.m. when someone across Lake Greenwood saw the blaze.

Fire department crews took about an hour to contain the fire with the assistance of Cross Hill, Waterloo, Mountville, and Greenwood Fire Departments.

Nobody was home at the time of the fire, but the homeowner’s son lived in the residence, according to Laurens County Division Chief Chris Rooney.

 

