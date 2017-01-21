Furman Rolls Past VMI, 89-72

Greenville, S.C. (Furman SID) — Senior Kris Acox netted 18 points and the Paladin bench accounted for 48 points, including 18 from Andrew Brown and 17 from Jordan Lyons, as Furman handled VMI, 89-72, in Southern Conference men’s basketball action on Saturday afternoon at Timmons Arena.

The win marked Furman’s school-record 13th consecutive home victory versus SoCon opposition and improved the Paladins to 12-8 overall and 5-2 in league play. VMI dropped to 4-14 overall and 1-6 in the SoCon.

Furman connected on 8-of-13 first half three-point attempts to build a 27-point lead in the opening period before carrying a 47-24 advantage into intermission. The Paladins buried six more triples over the final 20 minutes to shoot 56.9% from the floor and finish 14-of-24 from behind the arc.

Brown, a sophomore from Travelers Rest, S.C., drained all six of his three-point attempts to tally his 18 points, while Acox followed up a 9-for-10 effort from the field on Thursday night against ETSU by going 8-for-9 against the Keydets to net his 18 points. Lyons, a freshman from Peachtree City, Ga., hit on 5-of-8 triples to add 17 points and freshman Jalen Williams, a Greenville, S.C., product, added a career-high 10 points as Furman got its season-high in points production from its bench.

VMI made good on 14-of-34 three-point attempts, but Furman turned 11 Keydet turnovers into 20 points and outscored the visitors 38-18 in the paint. Julian Eleby hit six treys to lead VMI with 21 points, while QJ Peterson scored 12 points.

Furman tallied a season-high 25 assists on 33 baskets and managed a 32-26 rebounding edge on the strength of a team-high six boards from Acox. John Davis III, Daniel Fowler and Jonathan Jean each dished out five assists for the Paladins.

Furman caps its three-game homestand and goes for its 14th straight SoCon home victory on Wednesday night when it hosts Western Carolina. Tip-off between the Paladins and Catamounts is slated for 7 p.m. and the game will be streamed live on ESPN3 and the WatchESPN app. The audio broadcast will be available locally on FoxSports 1440AM and worldwide by using the TuneIn Radio app. Links for the video stream, audio stream and live statistics can be found at FurmanPaladins.com.

Tickets for all of Furman’s five remaining homes games, including Saturday’s contest, are available online at FurmanPaladins.com.