Gamecocks Go For Big Upset At Kentucky

USC Athletics

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Number 24 South Carolina aims for sole possession of first place in the SEC on this evening when it travels to Lexington to face No. 5 Kentucky (6 p.m. ET, ESPN) in a battle of the two remaining undefeated teams in SEC play.

The Gamecocks also look for back-to-back wins over ranked opponents for the second time this season, after posting a 57-53 victory over No. 19/21 Florida on Wednesday at Colonial Life Arena.

Kentucky has won the past three meetings and is third in the nation in scoring with better than 93 points per game.

USC has forced an average of 20 turnovers during SEC play and is among the nation’s top scoring defense teams.