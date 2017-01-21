Hospital fulfills elderly patient’s wish to be baptized

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A McMinnville hospital fulfilled an elderly patient’s wish to be baptized.

Pastor Kelsey with Campaign Church of God said the woman has terminal cancer and according to a video posted on the church’s Facebook page, she wanted to “get her heart right with God.”

The pastor said with the help of Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, he was able to baptize the woman in a bath tub.

After the baptism, several nurses gathered to pray.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Pastor Kelly said this was his first hospital baptism.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy is in the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…