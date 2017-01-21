Hospital fulfills elderly patient’s wish to be baptized

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A McMinnville hospital fulfilled an elderly patient’s wish to be baptized.

Pastor Kelsey with Campaign Church of God said the woman has terminal cancer and according to a video posted on the church’s Facebook page, she wanted to “get her heart right with God.”

The pastor said with the help of Saint Thomas River Park Hospital in McMinnville, he was able to baptize the woman in a bath tub.

After the baptism, several nurses gathered to pray.

The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Pastor Kelly said this was his first hospital baptism.

