Hundreds rally in rain at Greenville Women’s march

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – The rain didn’t keep hundreds of people from rallying downtown Greenville in support of the Women’s march on Washington. Falls Park on the Reedy was packed with demonstrators Saturday Afternoon. They joined millions for the movement across South Carolina and in cities nationwide, just one day after the Presidential Inauguration.

Organizers of the event say even though it was a women’s march, everyone was invited to speak up about equality. They say the event was not anti-President Trump, which became the rhetoric for some protesters at marches in other cities around the country.

Soaked but fired up ,there were speakers from the Muslim, Jewish, Black and LGBTQIA communites calling for the crowds to carry on the conversation for equal pay and treatment even after the rally was over.

“It is necessary for every woman comes together to fight for the lease among us. So, I am pleased to see the size of the crowd and the diversity of the crowd and I look forward to next steps,”said Efia Nwangaza, Malcom X Center for Self Determination.”Women’s rights are in fact human rights. A nation can rise no higher than its women.”

“We can do things and men cant stop us from doing those things because we are strong,” Sophia, a young marcher said holding a sign with the words “Women are strong”.

Many of those in attendance believe it was a chance for their voices to be heard. They lined the stage as the rally concluded to tell the group their stories and why the cause is important to them.

“It was actually very encouraging to see so many people out here especially with all of this rain,” Kelly Roriguez said. “I didn’t know what to expect but now that I am here I feel so, I dont know I feel really moved. Right now, there might be a lot of people who are feeling anxious and worried, but they don’t need to be worried. They don’t need to be worried as long as we stick together.”

Based on the events Facebook page, more than 1,000 people were in attendance. A group called the Upstate Coalition for Equality was also kickstarted on Facebook and those at the rally were invited to join to keep the movement moving forward.