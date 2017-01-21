Man arrested after hot dog stand robbery, bomb hoax

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A man has been arrested in an armed robbery and bomb hoax at Warrens Hot Dogs in Greenville earlier in the month.

Joseph Norman Bradshaw, 63, has been charged with felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and felony hoax by false bomb.

On January 3, Greenville police responded to a report of an armed robbery at Warrens Hot Dogs, located at 1938 North Memorial Drive.

Officers said Bradshaw entered the business, placed what appeared to be an explosive device on the counter, demanded money and got away with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Greenville police secured the scene, and with the assistance of GPD explosive detection dog, Nitro, were quickly able to determine the device the suspect placed on the counter was not a real bomb and there was no further threat.

Detectives said they were able to identify Bradshaw through store surveillance footage. Warrants were obtained for Bradshaw’s arrest on January 4.

He was located and arrested on Stantonsburg Road in Greenville Friday afternoon, officers said.

Bradshaw was booked in the Pitt County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond.

