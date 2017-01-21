Mom arrested after reportedly taping toddler to wall

WCMH Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg woman who reportedly taped her 2-year-old son to the wall and filmed it has been arrested, police say.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested on Thursday morning for abduction, a third-degree felony. Her 2-year-old son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Reynoldsburg Lt. Ron Wright says Rudolph provides a running dialogue in the video while taping her son to the wall. “She was saying, ‘when you’re trying to get cleaning done and you’re running around, I’ll just tape you to the wall…’and she was saying, ‘I don’t use physical abuse, I use tape.’”

Wright says the video provides clear and convincing evidence. “The child was taped to the wall where his arms were taped down, his legs were taped together and then his head was taped up against the wall and then there was tape, packing tape – clear packing tape, wrapped around his mouth to keep his mouth shut,” Wright said.

A City of Reynoldsburg officer provided the following statement to the Franklin County Municipal Court:

On 1/1/17, Shayla Rudolph posted a video online where she had her two year old son’s head and arms taped to the wall with packing tape. He appeared to have tape around his ankles. He had tape over his mouth and his arms were taped out to the side. This lasted for approximately 15 minutes. He was crying while on the wall and when she was taking the tape off.

On 1/5/17 FCCS had a picture of the video and questioned Shayla about it. She confirmed she did it, but claimed it was a joke.

On 1/18/17, Det. Doersam watched the video for the first time and observed the gravity of the abuse. Shayla also made an additional video saying it was her son and she could hang him upside down if she wanted to.

More stories you may like on 7News

greenwood-county-house-fire

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home

Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s