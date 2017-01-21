Mom arrested after reportedly taping toddler to wall

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A Reynoldsburg woman who reportedly taped her 2-year-old son to the wall and filmed it has been arrested, police say.

Shayla Rudolph, 18, was arrested on Thursday morning for abduction, a third-degree felony. Her 2-year-old son was taken into custody by Franklin County Children’s Services.

Reynoldsburg Lt. Ron Wright says Rudolph provides a running dialogue in the video while taping her son to the wall. “She was saying, ‘when you’re trying to get cleaning done and you’re running around, I’ll just tape you to the wall…’and she was saying, ‘I don’t use physical abuse, I use tape.’”

Wright says the video provides clear and convincing evidence. “The child was taped to the wall where his arms were taped down, his legs were taped together and then his head was taped up against the wall and then there was tape, packing tape – clear packing tape, wrapped around his mouth to keep his mouth shut,” Wright said.

A City of Reynoldsburg officer provided the following statement to the Franklin County Municipal Court:

On 1/1/17, Shayla Rudolph posted a video online where she had her two year old son’s head and arms taped to the wall with packing tape. He appeared to have tape around his ankles. He had tape over his mouth and his arms were taped out to the side. This lasted for approximately 15 minutes. He was crying while on the wall and when she was taking the tape off. On 1/5/17 FCCS had a picture of the video and questioned Shayla about it. She confirmed she did it, but claimed it was a joke. On 1/18/17, Det. Doersam watched the video for the first time and observed the gravity of the abuse. Shayla also made an additional video saying it was her son and she could hang him upside down if she wanted to.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy is in the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…