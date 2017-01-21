NC sex-crimes bust leads to child rescue in Canada, deputies say

CARTHAGE, N.C. (WNCN) — An October arrest in Moore County led to the rescue this week of an exploited child in Canada, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jacob Emery Monroe Johnson was arrested Oct. 17 and charged with 10 counts of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to officials.

When investigators conducted a forensic analysis of files on Johnson’s computer, they “were able to identify a Canadian suspect sexually exploiting a minor” in photographs and videos, the sheriff’s office said.

Investigators were able to tie an Internet protocol address to the pictures, and that Internet protocol address could in turn be tied to a geographic location in Canada, deputies said.

Coordinating with state and federal officials, Moore County deputies shared that information with Canadian authorities.

“On January 19, 2017, the Moore County Sheriff’s Office received notification from Canadian authorities that investigators went to the residence, rescued the child depicted in photographs and videos and made an arrest,” a news release stated.

Canadian authorities haven’t released the suspect’s name.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…