New charges for Marine colonel accused of sexual abuse

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (AP) – Authorities at Camp Lejeune say a Marine colonel accused of sexually assaulting a child is facing more charges.

A statement from the base said an investigation shows Col. Daniel H. Wilson is now charged with sexual assault, assault consummated by battery and absence without leave.

Allegations of sexual misconduct remain under investigation by the Naval Criminal Investigation Service field office.

Last week, the 55-year-old Wilson was placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune as a result of new allegations of misconduct. He already faces multiple charges, including three counts of sexually abusing a child and nine counts of conduct unbecoming an officer.

Wilson’s Article 32 hearing, similar to a grand jury proceeding in civilian court, is scheduled for Jan. 31 at Camp Lejeune.

He is from Mason, Washington.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

