Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co.

Pickens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Highway Patrol reports that a 36-year-old woman was on US 123 when a vehicle headed south hit her around 10:45 p.m., roughly one mile east of Easley.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision. No charges have been reported at this time.

We will update the story with the victim’s identity after the Coroner’s Office contacts the family.