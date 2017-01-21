Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co.

WSPA Staff Published:
pickens-fatal-pedestrian-crash

Pickens Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Pickens County Coroner’s Office.

Highway Patrol reports that a 36-year-old woman was on US 123 when a vehicle headed south hit her around 10:45 p.m., roughly one mile east of Easley.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured in the collision. No charges have been reported at this time.

We will update the story with the victim’s identity after the Coroner’s Office contacts the family.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s