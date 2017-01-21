SC school bus struck with shotgun pellets with students inside

GRESHAM, SC (WBTW) – The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a school bus with children inside was shot Thursday afternoon.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace says the bus was struck with birdshot on Eulonia Road in the Gresham area of Marion County.

No injuries were reported, but there was minor damage to the outside of the bus.

According to Wallace, the sheriff’s office is working alongside the school district and state agencies to learn more about the incident.

Below is a statement from Sheriff Brian Wallace.

Nothing is more important to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office than the safety of children, especially while they are attending, and travelling to and from, school. That is why our investigation into a report of a school bus being struck with shotgun pellets while children were on-board received our highest priority. While our investigation into this matter is still on-going, it appears that this was an isolated event which involved a discharge of a shotgun in proximity to the school bus in question. Every investigative effort is being made to ensure a full understanding of all of the facts surrounding this matter. Although it appears that this is an isolated event not likely to re-occur, every effort will be made to ensure the safety of all Marion County students and parents, as well as school officials, should feel confident that students will be safe on school buses.

