Thousands of women rally at SC Statehouse against Trump

Associated Press Published:

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Thousands of women have come to South Carolina’s Statehouse to protest President Donald Trump and what they say are attacks on the rights of women.

The Stand Up Rally in Columbia was in solidarity with Saturday’s Women’s March on Washington. A similar event was planned later in Charleston.

Women filled the Statehouse steps with signs like “Make America Think Again” and “You Can’t Comb Over Sexism.”

They chanted “Black Lives Matter” and “Health Care For All” before walking around the capitol grounds.

The marches and rallies across the country have been generally organized by liberal-leaning women and groups who support government health care, labor rights, gay rights and abortion rights.

More stories you may like on 7News

greenwood-county-house-fire

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home

Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s