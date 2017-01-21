Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Gaffney picked-up a key road win in Region 3-5A Friday night with a 68-66 triumph at Spartanburg, overcoming a 35-point effort by the Vikings’ Uzziah Dawkins.
Other scores from the Associated Press:
Friday’s Scores
By The Associated Press
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
A.C. Flora 57, Dreher 41
Aiken 54, White Knoll 32
Anderson Christian 65, Newberry Academy 38
Beaufort 69, Cane Bay 54
Berea 77, Powdersville 44
Berkeley 61, Colleton County 53
Bishop England 52, Hanahan 49
Blythewood 70, Irmo 61
Brookland-Cayce 69, Strom Thurmond 44
Burke 55, Whale Branch 46
Calhoun Falls 47, McCormick 45
Cathedral Academy 59, Ridge Christian 15
Central 66, Cheraw 55
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 78, King’s Academy 27
Clover 56, Rock Hill 50
Conway 63, South Florence 49
Dorman 88, Nation Ford 60
Dutch Fork 59, River Bluff 48
Fountain Inn Christian School 68, Tabernacle Christian 31
Garrett Academy of Technology 56, North Charleston 41
Goose Creek 55, West Ashley 42
Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 17
Greenville 62, D.W. Daniel 48
Greer 62, Union County 48
Hammond 69, Augusta Christian, Ga. 40
Heathwood Hall 54, Ben Lippen 37
Hillcrest 58, Mauldin 43
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61, North 38
John Paul II 63, Hilton Head Christian Academy 41
Johnsonville 60, Latta 36
Kingstree 73, Mullins 55
Lake City 63, Aynor 42
Lewisville 70, Great Falls 54
Lexington 80, Spring Valley 70
Liberty 63, Ninety Six 56
Lower Richland 66, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49
Lugoff-Elgin 52, Chapin 41
Newberry 83, Mid-Carolina 55
North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 53
North Myrtle Beach 75, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 70
Northwestern 56, Fort Mill 44
Palmetto Christian Academy 89, Williamsburg Academy 63
Pelion 65, Gilbert 53
R.B. Stall 61, Hilton Head Island 60
Richland Northeast 40, York Comprehensive 39
Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Blackville-Hilda 47
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Bluffton 61
Seneca 77, Pendleton 45
Silver Bluff 76, Barnwell 56
Socastee 46, Carolina Forest 39
South Aiken 61, Airport 46
South Pointe 62, Lancaster 42
Southside 75, Emerald 46
St. Andrew’s 45, Colleton Prep 23
St. Joseph 69, Chesnee 48
Stratford 63, Fort Dorchester 47
Timmonsville 48, McBee 43
W.J. Keenan 78, Eau Claire 62
Waccamaw 36, Georgetown 32
Wade Hampton (H) 49, May River 46, OT
Wando 54, James Island 40
West Oak 62, Crescent 60
Westside 74, T.L. Hanna 60
Williston-Elko 52, Estill 40
Wilson Hall 57, Orangeburg Prep 51
Woodland 57, Academic Magnet 43
Woodmont 64, J.L. Mann 54
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Academic Magnet 41, Woodland 35
Aiken 54, White Knoll 29
Ben Lippen 61, Heathwood Hall 36
Burke 55, Whale Branch 24
Cathedral Academy 52, Ridge Christian 24
Cheraw 40, Central 39
Dreher 62, A.C. Flora 61
Fort Mill 52, Northwestern 42
Gilbert 44, Pelion 27
Goose Creek 86, West Ashley 20
Green Sea Floyds 52, East Clarendon 45
Greenville 56, D.W. Daniel 47
Hammond 38, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25
Hillcrest 59, Mauldin 47
Hilton Head Island 50, R.B. Stall 47
Indian Land 42, Fairfield Central 39
James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 37
Loris 50, Dillon 41
Low Country Prep 53, Coastal Christian Prep 24
McCormick 50, Calhoun Falls 22
Nation Ford 53, Dorman 39
Newberry 76, Mid-Carolina 30
Ninety Six 52, Liberty 37
Palmetto 36, Carolina Academy 17
Palmetto Christian Academy 55, Williamsburg Academy 26
Palmetto Scholars Academy 63, Military Magnet Academy 32
Richland Northeast 64, York Comprehensive 42
Ridge Spring-Monetta 60, Blackville-Hilda 43
Ridge View 84, Westwood 54
Rock Hill 64, Clover 28
Seneca 75, Pendleton 60
Spring Valley 54, Lexington 33
St. John’s Christian Academy 51, Clarendon Hall Academy 24
Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 48
W.J. Keenan 66, Eau Claire 21
Wade Hampton (G) 46, Riverside 10
Wando 66, James Island 45
West Oak 63, Crescent 29
Wilmington Christian, N.C. 53, North Myrtle Beach 18
Wren 64, Belton-Honea Path 47
