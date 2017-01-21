Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Gaffney picked-up a key road win in Region 3-5A Friday night with a 68-66 triumph at Spartanburg, overcoming a 35-point effort by the Vikings’ Uzziah Dawkins.

Other scores from the Associated Press:

Friday’s Scores

By The Associated Press

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

A.C. Flora 57, Dreher 41

Aiken 54, White Knoll 32

Anderson Christian 65, Newberry Academy 38

Beaufort 69, Cane Bay 54

Berea 77, Powdersville 44

Berkeley 61, Colleton County 53

Bishop England 52, Hanahan 49

Blythewood 70, Irmo 61

Brookland-Cayce 69, Strom Thurmond 44

Burke 55, Whale Branch 46

Calhoun Falls 47, McCormick 45

Cathedral Academy 59, Ridge Christian 15

Central 66, Cheraw 55

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 78, King’s Academy 27

Clover 56, Rock Hill 50

Conway 63, South Florence 49

Dorman 88, Nation Ford 60

Dutch Fork 59, River Bluff 48

Fountain Inn Christian School 68, Tabernacle Christian 31

Gaffney 68, Spartanburg 66

Garrett Academy of Technology 56, North Charleston 41

Goose Creek 55, West Ashley 42

Gray Collegiate Academy 90, C.A. Johnson 17

Greenville 62, D.W. Daniel 48

Greer 62, Union County 48

Hammond 69, Augusta Christian, Ga. 40

Heathwood Hall 54, Ben Lippen 37

Hillcrest 58, Mauldin 43

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 61, North 38

John Paul II 63, Hilton Head Christian Academy 41

Johnsonville 60, Latta 36

Kingstree 73, Mullins 55

Lake City 63, Aynor 42

Lewisville 70, Great Falls 54

Lexington 80, Spring Valley 70

Liberty 63, Ninety Six 56

Lower Richland 66, Orangeburg-Wilkinson 49

Lugoff-Elgin 52, Chapin 41

Newberry 83, Mid-Carolina 55

North Augusta 61, Midland Valley 53

North Myrtle Beach 75, Wilmington Christian, N.C. 70

Northwestern 56, Fort Mill 44

Palmetto Christian Academy 89, Williamsburg Academy 63

Pelion 65, Gilbert 53

R.B. Stall 61, Hilton Head Island 60

Richland Northeast 40, York Comprehensive 39

Ridge Spring-Monetta 59, Blackville-Hilda 47

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 69, Bluffton 61

Seneca 77, Pendleton 45

Silver Bluff 76, Barnwell 56

Socastee 46, Carolina Forest 39

South Aiken 61, Airport 46

South Pointe 62, Lancaster 42

Southside 75, Emerald 46

St. Andrew’s 45, Colleton Prep 23

St. Joseph 69, Chesnee 48

Stratford 63, Fort Dorchester 47

Timmonsville 48, McBee 43

W.J. Keenan 78, Eau Claire 62

Waccamaw 36, Georgetown 32

Wade Hampton (H) 49, May River 46, OT

Wando 54, James Island 40

West Oak 62, Crescent 60

Westside 74, T.L. Hanna 60

Williston-Elko 52, Estill 40

Wilson Hall 57, Orangeburg Prep 51

Woodland 57, Academic Magnet 43

Woodmont 64, J.L. Mann 54

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Academic Magnet 41, Woodland 35

Aiken 54, White Knoll 29

Ben Lippen 61, Heathwood Hall 36

Burke 55, Whale Branch 24

Cathedral Academy 52, Ridge Christian 24

Cheraw 40, Central 39

Dreher 62, A.C. Flora 61

Fort Mill 52, Northwestern 42

Gilbert 44, Pelion 27

Goose Creek 86, West Ashley 20

Green Sea Floyds 52, East Clarendon 45

Greenville 56, D.W. Daniel 47

Hammond 38, Augusta Christian, Ga. 25

Hillcrest 59, Mauldin 47

Hilton Head Island 50, R.B. Stall 47

Indian Land 42, Fairfield Central 39

James F. Byrnes 53, Boiling Springs 37

Loris 50, Dillon 41

Low Country Prep 53, Coastal Christian Prep 24

McCormick 50, Calhoun Falls 22

Nation Ford 53, Dorman 39

Newberry 76, Mid-Carolina 30

Ninety Six 52, Liberty 37

Palmetto 36, Carolina Academy 17

Palmetto Christian Academy 55, Williamsburg Academy 26

Palmetto Scholars Academy 63, Military Magnet Academy 32

Richland Northeast 64, York Comprehensive 42

Ridge Spring-Monetta 60, Blackville-Hilda 43

Ridge View 84, Westwood 54

Rock Hill 64, Clover 28

Seneca 75, Pendleton 60

Spring Valley 54, Lexington 33

St. John’s Christian Academy 51, Clarendon Hall Academy 24

Strom Thurmond 51, Brookland-Cayce 48

W.J. Keenan 66, Eau Claire 21

Wade Hampton (G) 46, Riverside 10

Wando 66, James Island 45

West Oak 63, Crescent 29

Wilmington Christian, N.C. 53, North Myrtle Beach 18

Wren 64, Belton-Honea Path 47

