USC Upstate Comes Back to Win at Stetson, 97-86

DeLand, Fla. – (USC Upstate SID) Mike Cunningham and Deion Holmes each scored 24 points to lead five Spartans in double-figures as the USC Upstate men’s basketball team won its third straight game following a 97-86 victory over the Stetson Hatters Saturday afternoon inside the Edmunds Center.

Upstate improves to 14-8 on the season and 4-1 in ASUN play, while Stetson falls to 8-13 overall and 1-4 in the conference.

Cunningham tied his career-high of 24 points while Holmes matched his season-best with 24. Michael Buchanan contributed 18 points off the bench, while Philip Whittington had 15 and Malik Moore 10. Josh Cuthbertson also set a new career-high with 10 rebounds.

Derick Newton led Stetson with a game-high 30 points and was joined by Divine Myles with 18.

GAME BREAKDOWN

The Hatters began the game on a 6-0 run and jumped out to a 13-3 advantage over the Spartans just over five minutes in when Luke Doyle connected on a 3-pointer.

Stetson took its largest lead of the game at the 11:01 mark when a layup by Myles extended its lead to 20-8.

Upstate was able to cut its deficit down to two points less than three minutes later courtesy of a 13-3 run with nine points coming behind the 3-point arc. Cunningham’s second triple of the run trimmed the lead to 23-21 with 8:35 remaining.

The Hatters managed to extend their lead back out to five points twice with the last coming with 7:03 left as Clay Verk made it a 30-25 game with his jumper.

Cunningham gave the Spartans their first lead of the game with 4:32 to go and Holmes extended it to a four-point advantage, 36-32, with his basket at the 4:01 mark.

With less than two minutes left in the first half, the lead changed hands three times over the course of 31 seconds before a 3-pointer from Leo Goodman with 1:20 remaining gave Stetson a 44-42 lead.

Doyle sent the Hatters into halftime leading by one, 47-46, after connecting on a 3-pointer with just six seconds left before intermission.

Upstate used a string of five consecutive points from Whittington less than four minutes into the second half to take a 57-52 lead with 16:42 remaining.

After Brian Pegg made it a 57-56 contest with his free throw, the Spartans would go on a 10-2 run capped by two 3-pointers from Holmes and took a 67-58 lead with 13 minutes left.

Stetson came back to go in front 71-69 four minutes later after Newton scored seven straight points and was part of a 10-0 run.

The score would be tied three times over the next four minutes until a dunk by Moore made the score 77-75 in favor of Upstate at the 5:30 mark.

After Newton put the Hatters back ahead 78-77 with a pair of free throws, Moore gave the Spartans the lead for good at 80-78 with 4:25 left after hitting a 3-pointer.

Upstate limited the Hatters to eight points over the final 4:24 with six of those coming at the free throw line from Myles. The Spartans also secured the victory at the charity stripe during that stretch.

Upstate finished the game going 12-for-13 at the free throw line and held its largest lead of the game at 97-84 with 29 seconds left after Holmes made the last of his four consecutive free throws.

A late layup by Angel Rivera with 20 seconds remaining put the final score at 97-86 in favor of the Spartans.

BY THE NUMBERS

Holmes and Buchanan combined to go 20-for-23 at the charity stripe with both players setting new career-highs with 10 made free throws. Upstate finished the game 30-for-35 (85.7 percent) at the free throw line and is the first time since Feb. 2, 2014 at Mercer that it has made 30 free throws in a game.

Cunningham concluded the game going 7-of-12 from the field while Whittington added a 7-for-10 shooting performance.

Moore contributed seven rebounds and four assists, and Whittington also collected seven rebounds.

Cunningham equaled his career-best of five made 3-pointers after going 5-for-7 in the game.

Newton and Myles teamed up to shoot 11-for-11 at the charity stripe, and Newton was 11-of-17 overall from the field.

Myles led Stetson with a team-high nine rebounds.

The Spartans held a 36-28 advantage over the Hatters in rebounds, and finished the game shooting 51.8 percent (29-of-56). It marks the fifth time this season that Upstate has had a team field goal percentage of 50 percent or better.

The Spartans also led 34-26 in points in the paint and 42-20 in points from the bench.

The score was tied eight times in the contest with the lead changing hands a total of 15 times.

UP NEXT

Upstate concludes its three-game road trip on Wednesday, January 25 at 7:30 p.m. EST against Lipscomb.