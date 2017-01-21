What’s the cost of raising a child in America?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — From diapers to doctorates, the cost of raising a child adds up.

A recent study by the government estimates that the cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is around $233,000 – that’s about the same price as a Ferrari.

The Department of Agriculture says that’s the average for a middle-income couple with two children.

The survey also found that the average cost of raising a newborn through the first year of life was over $12,000.

Factors like loss of income and unpaid family leave also tie in.

However, a different survey by Bankrate shows most Americans guessed almost double that number.

The USDA’s numbers on a child’s cost of living data include items which aren’t necessarily crucial to survival, such as toys and after-school activities.

Experts say for expectant parents or those even considering starting a family, planning those first-year costs is essential.

