What’s the cost of raising a child in America?

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KXRM) — From diapers to doctorates, the cost of raising a child adds up.

A recent study by the government estimates that the cost of raising a child from birth through age 17 is around $233,000 – that’s about the same price as a Ferrari.

The Department of Agriculture says that’s the average for a middle-income couple with two children.

The survey also found that the average cost of raising a newborn through the first year of life was over $12,000.

Factors like loss of income and unpaid family leave also tie in.

However, a different survey by Bankrate shows most Americans guessed almost double that number.

The USDA’s numbers on a child’s cost of living data include items which aren’t necessarily crucial to survival, such as toys and after-school activities.

Experts say for expectant parents or those even considering starting a family, planning those first-year costs is essential.

More stories you may like on 7News

Fire claims Greenwood Co. home Greenwood Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A Greenwood County home was completely destroyed in a fire early Saturday morning. According to crews at the sc…

Coroner responds to Spartanburg Co. house fire Campobello, S.C. (WSPA) – The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office is responding to a mobile home fire in the Campobello area Saturday mornin…

Pedestrian in roadway hit, killed on US 123 in Pickens Co. A woman was hit in the roadway and died from her injuries late Friday night in Pickens County, according to SC Highway Patrol and the Picken…

Greenville Co. deputy taken to hospital after crash in Greer A Greenville County deputy was taken to the hospital after a crash on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.

Woman killed, 2 injured in Spartanburg Co. DUI crash A woman was killed and two others are in the hospital following a crash on Hampton Road near Lyman Friday evening, according to SC Highway P…