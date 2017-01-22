At least 1 hurt, road blocked after crash on Hwy 76 in Anderson Co.

PENDLETON, S.C. (WSPA) – There has been a multi-car accident on Highway 76 at Summers Drive, according to Anderson County emergency officials.

A call came in at about 7:04 p.m.

At least one person is hurt, according to S.C. Highway Patrol. They say the injuries are minor.

The roadway was blocked for a short amount of time after the wreck but is now back open.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

