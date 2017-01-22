Atlanta to play New England in Super Bowl 51

(WSPA) – The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

The game will be played in Houston, Texas on February 5th.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers for the NFC title. The score was 44-21.

New England beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game. The final score was 36-17.

