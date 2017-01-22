Atlanta to play New England in Super Bowl 51

By Published:

(WSPA) – The Atlanta Falcons will play the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 51.

The game will be played in Houston, Texas on February 5th.

The Falcons beat the Green Bay Packers for the NFC title. The score was 44-21.

New England beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in the AFC Championship game. The final score was 36-17.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s