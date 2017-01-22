EpiPen alternative to be given free to many patients

WNCT Published:

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After concerns of the skyrocketing costs for EpiPens, an alternative brand is being launched, which will be free for many who need it.

It’s called the Auvi-Q. The maker of the alternate said the life-saving allergy remedy won’t have an out-of-pocket cost for patients with commercial insurance, and will be given free to those uninsured living in households that make less than $100,000.

If you don’t fit in either of those criteria, the cost for a two pack of auto-injectors will run $360.

