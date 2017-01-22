Georgia Gov. declares state of emergency for 7 South GA counties

Nathan Deal (Credit: WJBF)
Nathan Deal (Credit: WJBF)

GEORGIA (WJBF) – Georgia Governor Nathan Deal has declared a state for emergency for 7 South Georgia counties that have suffered death, injuries and severe damage.

Deal’s office said Sunday the emergency declaration includes Brooks, Cook and Berrien counties – where 11 people have been confirmed dead in south central Georgia near the Florida state line.

Also included were Atkinson, Colquitt, Lowndes and Thomas counties.

Deal said in a statement that state agencies are “making all resources available” to affected counties and “our thoughts and prayers are with Georgians suffering from the storm’s impact.”

